New source of severe asthma identified

WESTON, Fla. – Scientists have uncovered a group of immune cells that may trigger severe asthma attacks.

Pulmonologist Dr. Samuel Gurevich with Cleveland Clinic Weston said specialized T-cells gather in the lungs and appear to cause the most harm to men who develop asthma later in life.

“As an exploratory study they took a number of individuals and they sampled the fluid in the lungs and they were able to tell the difference in counts of these different immune cells, specifically the T-cells and they found that in some individuals like older men for example, that one type of t-cell was over expressed, meaning for them they had more of that than maybe other individuals that didn’t have as severe asthma or that were in a different demographic,” he said.

Gurevich said being able to hone in on specific triggers for asthma will lead to more personalized and effective treatment approaches.

HOSPITALIZATIONS FOR EATING DISORDERS RISES

More children are winding up in the hospital for eating disorders.

Researchers found that between 2002 and 2020, hospitalizations generally for such conditions jumped 139 percent.

But hospitalizations were sharply pronounced for young males with a spike of 416 percent.

Patients in the 12 to 14 age range had an increase of nearly 200 percent in hospitalizations.

Researchers said improved screening and decreased stigma surrounding eating disorders are key factors in the increase.

Although bulimia and anorexia are commonly known disorders, the study also looked at other dangerous eating behaviors.