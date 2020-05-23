Local tech boot camp pays high schoolers to learn

MIAMI, Fla. – A local organization is offering a free technology boot camp this summer for disadvantaged high school students in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

The free program gives teens a chance to learn as they earn.

TechHire Miami wants to give 1,000 young adults a chance to step outside of the box.

“It opens doorways that potentially would not be open. The whole goal of the boot camp is to create the spark of interest and that interest is in the careers in technology,” Arnie Girnun, TechHire Miami co-chair, said.

Being exposed to various opportunities isn’t a luxury every teen has.

“It’s for young adults that would typically qualify for free or reduced lunch in the Miami-Dade Public school system,” Girnun said.

The six-week book camp pays students to learn. Participants can earn up to $500 by the end of the program.

Usually the camp takes place in person, but this year students will have to learn virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The online program is going to be very immersive. It’s going to be engaging with live instructions, live hands on labs and so the students will be able to learn the technology by actually practicing in a live environment every day,” Gurnin said.

The boot camp offers courses such as web applications, networking, cyber security, gaming, web development and COMPTIA A+.

He added that many students who have completed the program now have careers in the tech industry.

He's hoping that more people will take advantage of the free service.

"It's an opportunity that hopefully will serve our community well as South Florida focuses on rebuilding our workforce."

In March of 2015 the White House launched the TechHire Initiative, a multi-sector effort and Call to Action to give Americans pathways to well-paying technology jobs. The core focus of the initiative is to serve the needs of young adults with barriers to training and employment.

There is no deadline to signup, but organizers say, the sooner the better.

»Sign up for the Boot Camp here.

»Learn more about the Program here.