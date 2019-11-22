Suspected robbers bail out of stolen car in southwest Miami-Dade County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for a suspected robber after bailing out of a stolen car in southwest Miami-Dade County.
A view from Sky 10 showed an abandoned car stopped in the grass in a neighborhood near Southwest 118th Avenue and Southwest 243rd Street.
Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said officers took one suspect into custody, but they were still searching for another person.
Police believe the stolen car may have been involved in an earlier robbery.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Local10.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact wplgwebstaff@wplg.com.