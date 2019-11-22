MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for a suspected robber after bailing out of a stolen car in southwest Miami-Dade County.

A view from Sky 10 showed an abandoned car stopped in the grass in a neighborhood near Southwest 118th Avenue and Southwest 243rd Street.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said officers took one suspect into custody, but they were still searching for another person.

Police believe the stolen car may have been involved in an earlier robbery.