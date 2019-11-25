FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH – Broward County’s signature event, Riptide Music Festival rolled across Fort Lauderdale Beach the weekend before Thanksgiving, giving music fans an early holiday treat!

The 2-day event has added new features like a fashion show from Queer Eye’s Tan France, as well as cooking demonstrations on the Maximus Culinary Stage.

The delicious smell of local restaurants and food truck booths lined the entrance, enticing fans off the sand to grab a quick bite or another cold drink! It was a beautiful weekend to be out on the sand, enjoying live music!

Besides the main “Sharkwrecked Stage” and secondary “Underground Lauderdale Stage”, you could also chill out in the Ford Blue Lounge, which also had a full slate of bands and other artists performing in their tent!

There were also fun activities for attendees to enjoy besides the live music, like a gigantic rocking horse and intriguing art installations. There were also several corn hole courts set up and even a giant version of beer pong!

This year’s lineup included music for just about any taste; with Smith & Thell and The Band Camino kicking things off just around noon on Saturday! Other highlights included Silversun Pickups and The Revivalists before The 1975 and The Killers closed out the night!

Sunday’s performances included standout sets from Riptide veteran Barns Courtney, as well as Soul Asylum, Fuel & Switchfoot. Jimmy Eat World closed out the festival, so until next November, keep rocking and save me a good spot on the sand!