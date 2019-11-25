HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Denny’s restaurant in Hollywood and a Subway in Hialeah are among the South Florida kitchens ordered shut last week, both due to a roach issue.

Le Jardin International Restaurant in Lauderhill was ordered shut for the second time due to a roach issue.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

DENNY’S

404 SOUTH STATE ROAD 7

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 11/21/19

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Seven live roaches under steam table in cook line. One live roach crawling on floor in cook line next to steam table.”

"Food manager certification expired."

"Floor area(s) covered with standing water in dish machine area due to improper drainage."

SUBWAY

18710 NW 67TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/22/19

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 11 live roaches on the storage area floor next to the exit door, also observed three live roaches under three-compartment sink, one live roach crawling on the wall next to ice machine, located on the back area.”

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Ice chute on self-service drink machine soiled/buildup of mold-like substance/slime."

CUBANBUFFET

345 EAST 49TH STREET

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 11/19/19

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 6 live roaches at the dry storage area, approximately four live roaches crawling on kitchen wall next to the oven, approximately two live roaches under piece of wood next to the stove near to the back door.”

"Encrusted material on can opener blade."

"Cooked meats or poultry hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed Beef (108°F - Hot Holding); potatoes (120°F - Hot Holding) for less than 4 hours as per operator, operator reheated at 165°F."

FRESH EATS

585 EAST SAMPLE ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 11/19/19

10 VIOLATIONS

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Three live roaches inside an empty food container under prep table, one live roach under prep table across from flip top cooler, two live roaches inside cabinet at front counter, two live roaches on floor at front counter 1 live roach on floor in rear near bathroom.”

"Establishment did not report seating change that affects the license fee, Clean Indoor Air Act, sewage system approval or other related requirements. 17 seats available in restaurant at time of inspection."

LD ISLAND CUISINE

260 SOUTH STATE ROAD 7

MARGATE

ORDERED SHUT 11/18/19

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Five live roaches on glue trap behind cook line 8 live roaches on glue trap behind cooler next to hand wash sink in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed over 10 dead roaches on glue trap behind cook line , over 10 dead on trap behind reach-in cooker next to hand wash sink in kitchen, eight dead behind Frigidaire chest freezer.”

“Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris, interior of oven soiled on cook line, interior of Frigidaire chest freezer soiled, shelves in Evans 3 doors’ reach-in cooler soiled.”

LE JARDIN INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT

1460 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 11/201/9

15 VIOLATIONS

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/18/19

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed two live in cabinet where paper towels are stored. One live in reach-in cooler gasket next to steam table, two live in storage room where rice is stored. One live on shelf over Frigidaire chest freezer **Repeat Violation**.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed three dead roaches in storage room where rides are stored, one dead behind slicer next to storage room, three dead in storage area next to reach in cooler. One dead by cupboard at the front service area, one dead by prep table in front of cook line, two dead by Frigidaire chest freezer **Repeat Violation**.”

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Over 20 live flies by three compartment sink flying around and landing on garbage containers, clean and sanitized utensils. Over 10 by prep table flying around and landing on prep table and uncovered cooked beef containers."

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees Fahrenheit or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed employee touched boiled plantain with bare hands and placed in plated food. Operator discarded. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Observed Delfield reach-in cooler soiled.”

CHICAGO EXPRESS

4528 NORTH UNIVERSITY AVE.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 11/18/19

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach on wall by cook line. Observed two live roaches on wall of back kitchen where spices are stored. Observed one live by three-compartment sink, three live in between cracks of wooden shelves.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed on ledge by three-compartment sink and one in corner of wall where painted wood shelves by three-compartment sink.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed three dead under three-compartment sink.”

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

“Required employee training expired for all employees.”