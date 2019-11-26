Body found in Miami Gardens
Neighbors report hearing gunshots
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway in Miami Gardens after a person was found dead.
Police taped off the crime scene Tuesday morning near Northwest 19th Avenue and Northwest 152nd Terrace.
Officers told Local 10 News the victim was found in the middle of the roadway.
Neighbors reported hearing several loud gunshots just after 4 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
