WEST MIAMI-DADE CO., Fla. – Former pro football greats like Doug Flutie, Michael Irvin and Andre Reed will hit the gridiron again for the 20th annual celebrity flag football game at Florida International University on Saturday, Feb.1, 2020.

The game brings athletes and entertainers together to support law enforcement as well as the military including groups like Wounded Warriors Project, K9s for Warriors and Heroes Sports.

New this year: a special section just for enlisted; the Military Fan Zone!

The game begins with an early tailgate at 11 a.m. It will be live-streamed on ESPN platforms with a Hulu Live rebroadcast.