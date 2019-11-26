PARAMUS, N.J. – Like a phoenix that rises from the ashes, Toys 'R' Us is set to make its triumphant return to the retail jungle on Wednesday.

The company, which declared for bankruptcy and closed its stores in 2018, will open its new store at the Westfield Garden State Plaza mall in New Jersey.

While the newly-reborn company has an online presence with toyrus.com, it is mostly a partnership with Target and its website, NJ.com reports. However, the brick-and-mortar store is the first in the toy company’s comeback strategy.

A second store will open in Houston on Dec. 1.

Along with the store, Geoffrey the Giraffe will also make his return as the Toys 'R' Us mascot. Geoffrey will be part of the opening ceremonies at the new store.