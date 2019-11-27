KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Police detained three juveniles Wednesday after responding to a call of men with rifles reportedly seen near a Key Biscayne school.

Three juveniles could be seen from Sky 10 being led away from a wooded area near the school by police. Police say the boys had airsoft rifles and were shooting items behind the school.

The airsoft guns shot plastic BB’s.

The boys were handcuffed as their bags were searched as officers spoke with them in a group. After 15 minutes, they were taken inside an obstructed area of the school.

Officials told Local 10 the boys will be given a warning for trespassing and released into the custody of their parents. Police didn’t say if the boys were students at the school.

Miami-Dade and Miami police set up a perimeter near the school and launched their helicopter to search for the men.

Students are not at the school as public schools in Miami-Dade are off.