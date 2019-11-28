FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Meals on Wheels South Florida delivered warm meals to nearly 500 homebound senior citizens for Thanksgiving.

Mark Adler, executive director of the regional Meals on Wheels program, said it was the 31st year of delivering Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors.

It's all thanks to the people of South Florida.

"Our Thanksgiving and our holiday drives are all donated," Adler said.

For Leslie Martin, she said it's a holiday tradition for her family to pick up meals to deliver.

"This is a hot meal that we deliver and we place it down and give them dignity, and they get to sit down to a Thanksgiving meal like the rest of us," Martin said.

Former NFL safety Jack Brewer, who played for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals, is another such volunteer.

His organization, the Brewer Group, is one of the donors and supporters.

“Sometimes we get so caught up in our bubbles and we forget, you know, that there’s folks out there we can just touch and help in just a small, and I think that’s what Thanksgiving is all about,” Brewer said.