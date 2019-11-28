MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 sports director Will Manso was among the throng of runners taking part in Thursday's annual Turkey Trot at Tropical Park.

The decades-old Thanksgiving tradition is a 5K race, but there is also a longer 10K race option. There is also a shortened trot for children.

Perla Terzian, who participated in this year's Turkey Trot, said her motivation is to stay fit and keep up with her kids.

"It's a good way to start the holidays healthier," she added.

Manso said it's a great way to spend time with his family.

“I saw entire families running here,” he said.