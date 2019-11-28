Will Manso, others take part in annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot at Tropical Park
Local 10 sports director joins in decades-old tradition
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 sports director Will Manso was among the throng of runners taking part in Thursday's annual Turkey Trot at Tropical Park.
The decades-old Thanksgiving tradition is a 5K race, but there is also a longer 10K race option. There is also a shortened trot for children.
Perla Terzian, who participated in this year's Turkey Trot, said her motivation is to stay fit and keep up with her kids.
"It's a good way to start the holidays healthier," she added.
Manso said it's a great way to spend time with his family.
“I saw entire families running here,” he said.
