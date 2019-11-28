MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 sports director Will Manso was among the throng of runners taking part in Thursday's annual Turkey Trot at Tropical Park.

The decades-old Thanksgiving tradition is a 5K race, but there is also a longer 10K race option. There is also a shortened trot for children.

Perla Terzian, who participated in this year's Turkey Trot, said her motivation is to stay fit and keep up with her kids.

"It's a good way to start the holidays healthier," she added.

Manso said it's a great way to spend time with his family.

“I saw entire families running here,” he said.

Local 10 sports director Will Manso and his daughter took part in the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot at Tropical Park.