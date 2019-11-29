MIAMI, Fla. – One day after Thanksgiving, Christmas music is filling the air at Bayfront Park this holiday season. The park will become one of Miami’s most iconic offerings by setting up as a holiday village starting Friday, Nov. 29.

The Holiday Village features a collection of more than 50 local vendors, a waterfront skating rink around the Claude Pepper Fountain, and Bayfront Bites where you can grab food and a drink, and an area to relax with live entertainment.

Vendors are getting their products ready to showcase to the thousands expected to come through.

"It’s exciting because I want to see what Miami has in store for stores down here,” said Deborah Rose who has a storefront on Northwest 7th Avenue and has set up a pop-up shop at the Christmas village.

Jess Dalton of Saucy Lips Foods, can’t wait for village shoppers to arrive.

“We are excited to share my mom’s recipes. My mom is right there and these are all her creations. We normally participate in a lot of events around the city, but we are particularly excited about this one because it is so large and for so many days.”

A fresh Christmas tree shop is onsite and a photo studio for pictures with Santa Claus. At Bayskate, skate rentals are available for $15 for two hours, or those who arrive with their own skates have unlimited access for $5.

Festivities officially kick off Saturday, Nov. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. with a tree lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

Bayfront Park’s Holiday Village, 301 Biscayne Blvd., will be on site through Christmas Day.