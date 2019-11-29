HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A shirtless man with plenty of tattoos, including a large skull drawing on his abdomen, attacked another man in the outside foyer of Florida Pawn at 1944 Hollywood Boulevard. Not only was it caught on the store’s camera, but the suspect stopped to take his own cellphone video of the victim after he was done with the brutal beating.

You can see in the video another person pulling the man away from the victim while the alleged attacker is trying to capture the video of the aftermath.

It all happened on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Two men enter the frame of the store’s outside surveillance camera wrestling each other. One man throws the other up against the glass door then starts to knee him in the face. He then walks away and the other man gets up, stumbles, and starts to leave the foyer. That’s when the assault comes to an end as the alleged attacker returns to render the final blow, knocking the victim out cold.

But the attacker isn’t finished yet. He leans over and begins recording the beating, even zooming in further to get a closer shot.

A brutal attack caught on video, but the suspect wants his own keepsake.

The Hollywood Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who committed the assault. The suspect is described as a Latin male, heavy set with multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information should call the Hollywood Police Department at 954764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411.

Tipsters can e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.