NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 8700 block of Northwest 35th Avenue.

The call came in at 12:38 p.m. Friday. When police arrived, a VW sedan with its windows shot out was in the middle of the road. Bullet holes also had gone through the back windshield.

One person was reportedly transported by ambulance to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Another person in the car was not taken to the hospital.

The investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.