HIALEAH, Fla. – A woman is dead and two other women were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash, according to the Hialeah Police Department.

The crash occurred near the intersection of East First Avenue and East Ninth Street in Hialeah at about 1 a.m. Friday.

Police said a 73-year-old woman died at the scene. Two other women were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were not given by police.

Hialeah police arrested Leandro Leon Perez, 32, who police said is being charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

The damage to both cars involved is extensive. One car caught fire.

Inés Roche heard the thunderous sound and screams. Another person yelled, “My mother,” multiple times.

Police said the incident was an open and active investigation.