MIAMI – What should have been a busy workday was ruined for a local small business owner.

A car crashed through the storefront of a South Florida business early Saturday morning.

A car went through the storefront of Miami business Nilaya.

The owner of Nilaya said she was working until 4 a.m. preparing her store for Small Business Saturday.

The owner told Local 10 News she received a call at approximately 8 a.m. about a car that had crashed into her business.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police responded but did not make any arrests.

According to the store owner, the driver said they accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.