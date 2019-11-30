DANIA BEACH, Fla. – One person died in a wrong-way crash on I-95 in Broward County early Saturday morning.

The accident happened just north of the Griffin Road exit.

Emergency vehicles filled the northbound lanes of I-95 after the deadly four-vehicle crash in Dania Beach.

Police said the driver of a gray KIA was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-95 and collided with three other vehicles.

One car that appeared to be a gray SUV was seen upside down, on top of another car.

A short distance away, a third car could be seen with heavy front end damage.

Paramedics surrounded the car lying on its roof, appearing to attempt to extricate someone.

Paramedics on the scene of a deadly crash on I-95 in Dania Beach.

Authorities said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A white tarp covered the body on the shoulder of the highway.

At one point, all northbound lanes of I-95 in the area were shut down.

Five lanes traffic were forced to merge into one and exit to at Griffin road.

Gradually, Florida Highway Patrol deputies reopened all travel lanes after the mangled cars were towed away.

Deputies have not identified the person who died.