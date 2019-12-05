72ºF

The Who Moving On! at Hard Rock Live

Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020

Brian Doughty, Producer

The Who

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Who bring their “Moving On!” tour to the new Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

The band is touring in support of the new album “Who” but fans will be sure to hear classic hits like “Who Are You”, “Pinball Wizard” and “Eminence Front”. performed with a full orchestra! Roger and Pete take center stage on songs like “Substitute” and “I Can See For Miles”!

The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information click here.

