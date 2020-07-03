Celebrity gamer ’Reckful’ dies

MIAMI – Byron “Reckful” Bernstein, a popular gamer and Twitch streamer, died on Thursday by suicide, according to his brother. He was 31.

Reckful, who was based out of Austin, Texas, was one of the top “World of Warcraft” players in the world. His last tweets on Thursday morning:

“Ahh, I feel bad for anyone who has to deal with my insanity.”

“Please just know in these situations the insane person does not feel in control of their actions.”

Byron Bernstein’s brother, Guy Bernstein, also died by suicide.