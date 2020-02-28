During speech in Miami, Barr says suicide is plaguing law enforcement

MIAMI – During a speech on Thursday at the Hyatt Regency in Miami, Attorney General William Barr said suicide is plaguing law enforcement across the country.

“This reluctance to come forward because you view yourself, people in law enforcement and veterans view themselves, as not really needing any help,” Barr said at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Officer Safety and Wellness Symposium.

To address the issue, Barr said the secretary of Health and Human Services is considering conducting a related study, and Trump allowed him to establish the Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.

Barr also said the “deeply troubling attitude toward police” makes the officers’ job “more difficult than it has ever been before.”

“Far from respecting the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect us, it is becoming common in some quarters to scapegoat the police," Barr said, adding that “we owe them all the support and services they need.”