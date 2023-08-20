83º

Developing: Woman accused of causing fatal crash while driving drunk in Miami

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Rosa Blanco-Herrera was facing a DUI manslaughter charge in Miami-Dade County. Miami police officers arrested her on Friday. (MDCR)

MIAMI – A 39-year-old woman appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Sunday after detectives accused her of causing fatal crash while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in Miami.

Police officers arrested Rosa Blanco-Herrera on Friday and correctional officers booked her shortly before 9:15 a.m., on Saturday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

Prosecutors filed a charge of DUI manslaughter against Blanco-Herrera on Sunday for the Miami Police Department case, according to Miami-Dade County court records.

A bond court judge set her bond at $25,000, records show. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Zachary N. James will be presiding over the case.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News has a pending records request for the arrest report in the case with the Miami Police Department.

