‘Loud explosion’: Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into tree, several vehicles in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A drunken driver barreled into a Miramar man’s yard early Thursday morning, crashing into a tree and several vehicles, according to police.

The crash happened at around 4 a.m. Thursday near the 6500 block of Miramar Parkway.

Home surveillance cameras captured the sound of a loud crash, as a dark-colored Toyota Camry barreled right into George Ellis’ front yard, crashing into a white fence, then into a car and truck he owns. A passenger was trapped inside.

“When it hit the tree and the truck, it was a loud explosion,” Ellis told Local 10 News. “I opened the door, I saw the people in it and the lady was screaming that she couldn’t breathe and that she wanted to get out -- ‘Please get me out!’”

He added that he “grabbed her door handle and it just came right off in my hand.”

“So I knew there was nothing I could do,” Ellis said.

Ellis said the driver, whom police have not identified, tried to pretend he wasn’t behind the wheel.

“What he did was he got out of the driver’s seat and climbed into the back, and then when the police got here, there was no driver,” Ellis said.

While Ellis said he’s fortunate the car didn’t crash into his home, he worries about what would have happened had his cars not been parked where they were.

“Don’t drink and drive,” he said.

Ellis said it’s not the first time this has happened here or his first time dealing with speeding in the area.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash, police said. Authorities took the driver into custody.