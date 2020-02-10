Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl from central Florida

APOPKA, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old girl from central Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Monday issued an Amber Alert for Madeline Mejia.

She was last seen Monday in the 600 block of East Orange Street in Apopka.

According to the FDLE, Madeline was abducted and last seen in a black two-door sedan with Texas license plates and tinted windows.

Authorities said the vehicle was being driven by a man with long brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and jeans.