‘Bump in the night’: Florida driver hits gator on U.S. 1

COCOA, Fla. – Need any more evidence that it’s Friday the 13th in the year 2020?

A driver in Central Florida ran over a gator on U.S. 1 overnight.

Luckily, the driver and the alligator are OK, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is finding the gator a “safer place to roam,” police in the city of Cocoa say.

The things that go bump in the night: patrol officers rescued this little guy as he wandered into dangerous territory. He was hit by a car on US1 at Dixon Blvd. He was fine and the driver was not injured. The gator was picked up by FWC where we hope he finds a safer place to roam pic.twitter.com/y4dackunxF — CocoaPolice (@cocoapolice) November 13, 2020

Be careful out there!