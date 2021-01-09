Florida man seen carrying lectern in siege on U.S. Capitol arrested Friday night

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Building after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A Florida man captured in a viral photo carrying Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern from House chambers during the siege on the Capitol was arrested Friday night.

The Bradenton Herald is reporting that Adam Christian Johnson, 36, was booked Friday into the Pinellas County jail. According to jail records, he is being held on a federal warrant, the Herald reported.

Johnson is from Parrish, Fla., about 25 miles from Tampa.

At least three other men from Florida have been charged with unlawful entry in the chaotic breach of the U.S. Capitol by a mob supporting President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Capitol Police said John Anderson of St. Augustine and Michael Curzio of Summerfield, near Ocala, are facing the unlawful entry charges.

Officials said Sanford Fire Department firefighter Andy Williams is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The FBI has released a group of photos asking the public for help in identifying anyone they might recognize.

The FBI has released these photos asking the public to take a look and see if they can identify anyone. (WPLG)

Anyone who can help identify the people involved can contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

The FBI is also seeking digital evidence for its investigation. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.