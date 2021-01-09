Florida man seen carrying lectern in siege on U.S. Capitol arrested Friday night

A Florida man captured in a viral photo carrying Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern from House chambers during the siege on the Capitol was arrested Friday night.
The Bradenton Herald is reporting that Adam Christian Johnson, 36, was booked Friday into the Pinellas County jail. According to jail records, he is being held on a federal warrant, the Herald reported.
Johnson is from Parrish, Fla., about 25 miles from Tampa.
At least three other men from Florida have been charged with unlawful entry in the chaotic breach of the U.S. Capitol by a mob supporting President Donald Trump.
The U.S. Capitol Police said John Anderson of St. Augustine and Michael Curzio of Summerfield, near Ocala, are facing the unlawful entry charges.
Officials said Sanford Fire Department firefighter Andy Williams is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
The FBI has released a group of photos asking the public for help in identifying anyone they might recognize.
Anyone who can help identify the people involved can contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.
The FBI is also seeking digital evidence for its investigation. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.