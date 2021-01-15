Massive sinkhole reopens outside Florida sports bar

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – A massive sinkhole in Pasco County that was filled has opened back up again, right outside a sports bar.

The gaping hole opened up in October, and after three months, a private company finally came and filled it in.

But just four days later, the film materials used to fix it collapsed.

The sinkhole along Little Road at the intersection of Spring Haven Boulevard now measures 50 feet wide and 130 feet deep.

Contractors are working on a new solution.

Despite the sinkhole expanding, the Varsity Club Sports Bar Trinity next to it remains open for business.