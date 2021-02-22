76ºF

There’s a runaway goat in Tampa — no, it’s not Tom Brady

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to fans as he celebrates their Super Bowl 55 victory at a boat parade in Tampa on Feb. 10.
The Florida Highway Patrol is alerting people in the Tampa area to be on the lookout for a runaway goat.

But the agency is being extra careful to let people know they’re not talking about Tom Brady.

FHP Tampa had some fun with their tweet about the missing animal in Hillsborough County on Monday afternoon.

Of course, Brady is the undisputed G.O.A.T. — greatest of all-time — after winning his seventh Super Bowl title earlier this month in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We’re not sure how well Tom would fare as a runaway goat anyway, given that scrambling from the pocket has never been his strong suit, plus the way he wobbled off the Bucs’ championship boat parade.

