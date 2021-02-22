There’s a runaway goat in Tampa — no, it’s not Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to fans as he celebrates their Super Bowl 55 victory at a boat parade in Tampa on Feb. 10.

The Florida Highway Patrol is alerting people in the Tampa area to be on the lookout for a runaway goat.

But the agency is being extra careful to let people know they’re not talking about Tom Brady.

FHP Tampa had some fun with their tweet about the missing animal in Hillsborough County on Monday afternoon.

Hillsborough: Use caution in the area of WB I-4 at US-301 as Troopers and @HCSOSheriff units are trying to apprehend a runaway GOAT (not @TomBrady). pic.twitter.com/0HqZYKqkQA — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) February 22, 2021

Of course, Brady is the undisputed G.O.A.T. — greatest of all-time — after winning his seventh Super Bowl title earlier this month in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We’re not sure how well Tom would fare as a runaway goat anyway, given that scrambling from the pocket has never been his strong suit, plus the way he wobbled off the Bucs’ championship boat parade.