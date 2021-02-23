Florida’s hottest club is — Club Vax? ‘Daily Show’ takes on DeSantis in newest video

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made seniors 65 and up the priority for the coronavirus vaccine. However, some of his opponents say there seems to be a pattern when it comes to the governor selecting particularly wealthy retirement communities for vaccine sites.

One man for sure who believes so is “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

Gov. Ron DeSantis giving his rich friends the Covid vaccine is Florida's HOTTEST, most CORRUPT nightclub pic.twitter.com/YpAMnFypFR — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 23, 2021

In the host’s latest satirical sketch posted on Tuesday titled, “DeSantis’ Club Vax,” you’re greeted at Florida’s hottest new club, “Club Vax,” owned by DeSantis himself. “Skip the websites, skip the phone calls, skip the poor people waiting in line,” says the narrator.

As flashy images of stereotypical South Beach nightclub scenes are displayed, the narrator announces, “It’s classy and classist.”

The show tweeted the comedic sketch in a tweet captioned, “Gov. Ron DeSantis giving his rich friends the Covid vaccine is Florida’s HOTTEST, most CORRUPT nightclub.”

The sketch comes after DeSantis made an appearance last week at Lakewood Ranch in Manatee County. When asked why he chose said wealthy enclave of seniors, he responded, “It was a choice about where is there a high concentration of seniors.”

The governor added, “Would they rather us send it to other counties? It was a choice about where is there a high concentration of seniors. It wasn’t choosing one ZIP code over another.”

However, that wasn’t the first wealthy community selected to host a vaccination site in Florida. According to the Associated Press, he’s held press conferences at The Villages, a massive retirement community in north-central Florida, and at Sun City Center, a large retirement community near Tampa. He’s also visited a retirement community in Pinellas County where another pop-up vaccine site was opened.

DeSantis was in Hialeah on Tuesday introducing more vaccines coming to pharmacies in South Florida.