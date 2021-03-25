DeSantis: Floridians 18+ will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced upcoming eligibility guidelines for COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida on Thursday.

The governor says all Floridians 40 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine next Monday, March 29, and those ages 18 and older will be eligible on the following Monday, April 5.

Those who wish to receive the vaccine are encouraged to pre-register at www.myvaccine.fl.gov.

I’m pleased to announce that beginning this Monday, March 29, all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all Floridians age 18 and older will be eligible. pic.twitter.com/gJ0HHmiINW — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 25, 2021

Once pre-registered, they will be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area.

Floridians can also call the vaccine preregistration phone number for their county. Click here to find the number for your area.

“Vaccines are also available at 150 CVS locations, 125 Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club locations, more than 70 Winn Dixie locations, soon-to-be over 600 Walgreens pharmacies, and every single one of the 730 Publix pharmacies across the state,” a news release from the governor’s office stated.

