1 in 4 Floridians have a more relaxed view towards marijuana, survey finds

It has officially been a year since Floridians temporarily went on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while some things haven’t changed (like flip-flop-wearing, sunbathing, and tank top- rocking all year round), some things, have — including Floridians’ views on recreational marijuana.

According to a new poll conducted by Recovery.org, a provider of addiction recovery resources, 1 in 4 (24%) Floridians say they now have a more relaxed view towards recreational marijuana use after experiencing a year under lockdown orders.

This is higher than the national average, which is 20%.

The survey also found that 49% of all respondents say that following the stress caused by the pandemic, they empathize more with those who turn to cannabis for relief.

Currently, recreational marijuana is illegal in the state of Florida. However, medical marijuana treatment is currently legal in the Sunshine State and is sold only at state-approved dispensaries.