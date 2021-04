Authorities are searching for Thaliyah Ayala, 17, who was last seen in New Port Richey in Pasco County.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 17-year-old girl missing out of the Tampa area.

Thaliyah Ayala, 17, was last seen in New Port Richey in Pasco County. Specifically, she was in the 6400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, authorities say.

She stands 5-feet-1, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please contact FDLE or the New Port Richey Police Department by calling 727-841-4550 or 911.