Florida reports 11,275 new COVID cases and 6 deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A day after passing 50,000 deaths connected to COVID-19, Florida reported 11,275 new cases and six more fatalities.

The state has now verified 3,485,148 COVID-19 cases and 50,817 deaths connected to the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest CDC data posted Friday.

The Florida Department of Health’s full weekly report on COVID-19 is expected to be released later Friday and to show a third straight week with a decline in new cases.

New cases and hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing since the height of the summer surge in August.

August was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Florida with more than 8,600 fatalities connected to the novel coronavirus. The state was averaging 21,000+ new cases per day for much of last month.

The state is now averaging under 12,000 new cases per day, and statewide hospitalizations dropped below 10,000 this week for the first time since late July.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday praised the state’s aggressive push of monoclonal antibody treatment as a reason hospitalizations have decreased. The Regeneron treatments are for people who have recently become infected and can reduce the severity of symptoms, keeping them out of the hospital. The treatment does not prevent COVID-19.

The trendlines on COVID deaths in Florida can be more difficult to define because the data is consistently backlogged.

Last month, the state health department — which sends the data to the CDC — switched from tallying deaths by the day they were verified to now tracking them by the date a person passed away. The deaths typically take several days to be processed, so a single date’s totals can slowly grow days later and the day-by-day increases appear smaller at first.

On Thursday, an additional 1,554 deaths were added to the CDC’s metrics, spanning back weeks in terms of the dates when they happened.

That new data brought Florida over 50,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Florida has lost more than 1,800 people with COVID-19 in the first half of September.

