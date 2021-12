OCALA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Friday morning alongside state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo from Ocala in Central Florida.

The topic of the news conference has not been disclosed, but it comes as the state has seen rising COVID-19 infections in recent days.

A placard on the podium says “Early Treatment Saves Lives.”

The news conference is set for 10:30 a.m. at Ocala Regional Medical Center.

