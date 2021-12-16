Florida reports 6,800+ new COVID cases in past day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After going weeks averaging fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, Florida’s coronavirus infections are beginning to sharply increase.

The state reported 6,846 new cases from Wednesday, according to the latest CDC data posted Thursday.

That’s the highest single-day increase in Florida since Sept. 24.

And it comes after 3,036 new cases were reported in the state Monday and another 4,137 on Tuesday.

The case total from those past three days alone is higher than the 13,530 new cases Florida reported for all of last week.

Florida’s increase in cases this fall has come slower than in other parts of the country. And the state is still far below the peak of the summer surge, when an average of 21,000+ cases per day were being reported in August.

But with the omicron variant becoming a greater concern, infectious disease experts are urging residents to get vaccine booster shots and to take proper precautions during the holiday season.

Miami-Dade County has noted the increase in cases, ordering hospitals to once again report their daily numbers.