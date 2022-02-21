SpaceX successfully completes Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket adorned with 46 Starlink internet satellites launched Monday morning from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

According to WKMG in Orlando, the launch — planned for 9:44 a.m. — was originally scheduled for Sunday morning, but was delayed by a day due to weather conditions in the recovery zone.

Weather conditions were 90% favorable for launch time Monday, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. Launch weather officers said Sunday that weather conditions would stay “much the same” in the event of another 24-hour delay.

The Falcon 9 Starlink 4-8 mission follows a recent launch in which up to 40 of 49 Starlink satellites sent toward orbit on Feb. 3 fell back to Earth and were destroyed due to a geomagnetic storm.