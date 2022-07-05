Wild Florida: Beautiful Florida Panther kittens giving hope for the future

State scientists are reporting great news about the endangered Florida Panther.

Veterinarians say they checked in again on a litter of three panther kittens, and that they appear to be doing well.

Just finding the litter was an amazing feat. One vet said it was, “Like finding a needle in a haystack. They camouflage so well, flattening themselves in the brush, staying silent until you’re right next to them, then they hiss.”

Beautiful Florida Panther kittens giving hope for the future (Courtesy: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

The kittens, which are between five and six weeks old, were checked for weight loss and gain and to make sure their tracking collars fit properly.

The FWC says kitten survival estimates are low, so they are hopeful the radio-tracking collars will help change that.

The collars will eventually fall off when the big cats get older.