4-year-old dies after fall from Florida resort balcony

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – A 4-year-old child died after falling from a balcony at a seaside Florida resort over the weekend.

Panama City ABC affiliate WMBB reports that the child, from Warner Robins, Ga., fell off a balcony at Laketown Wharf in Panama City Beach at around 6:30 Saturday morning, citing police.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with this family,” Panama City Beach police told the station.

The report did not identify the child nor did it specify how far he or she fell.

Laketown Wharf describes itself as “the largest single-building condominium vacation resort in the Panama City area.”