Florida man riding stolen scooter tries to shoot, kill other man, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A Florida man has been accused of attempted murder after police said he shot at another man while riding a scooter.

Gainesville police arrested 46-year-old Bobby Gordon Wednesday.

Police said Gordon got into an argument with the victim, Gainesville ABC affiliate WCJB reports.

According to an arrest report obtained by the station, the other man got into a car to drive away and Gordon chased after him on a scooter, firing at least one shot at the victim as he rode by.

WCJB reports that police later caught up to Gordon, who was still riding the scooter. Police said he threw a handgun over the roof of a home and ran away.

Police later arrested Gordon and discovered that the scooter had been reported stolen, the station reports.

Gordon faces charges of attempted murder, grand theft, drug possession, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting an officer.