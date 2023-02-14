73º

Deputies: Eagles fan breaks into Florida fire station, assaults firefighter with meat cleaver

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

A Philadelphia Eagles fan is behind bars, after Florida deputies said he vandalized a fire station and assaulted a firefighter with a meat cleaver. (Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office)

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Just hours after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, an Eagles fan is behind bars after Florida deputies said he vandalized a fire station and assaulted a firefighter with a meat cleaver.

Edward Dalasandro, 25, is accused of breaking into the Hutchinson Island Fire Station in Martin County.

Deputies said he ransacked bunk rooms, urinated on the carpet, stole $126, knives and a uniform hat.

According to investigators, when firefighters confronted him, he threw a meat cleaver at them.

Dalasandro was charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault and theft.

He was held at the Martin County jail on $120,000 bond.

