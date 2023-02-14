Deputies: Eagles fan breaks into Florida fire station, assaults firefighter with meat cleaver

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Just hours after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, an Eagles fan is behind bars after Florida deputies said he vandalized a fire station and assaulted a firefighter with a meat cleaver.
Edward Dalasandro, 25, is accused of breaking into the Hutchinson Island Fire Station in Martin County.
Deputies said he ransacked bunk rooms, urinated on the carpet, stole $126, knives and a uniform hat.
According to investigators, when firefighters confronted him, he threw a meat cleaver at them.
Dalasandro was charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault and theft.
He was held at the Martin County jail on $120,000 bond.