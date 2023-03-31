NEAR BARTOW, Fla. – A wildlife activist, who has rescued everything from eagles to hummingbirds, stumbled on a rare standoff that could only happen in wild Florida.

Cathy Terry was driving near Bartow on Tuesday, when she saw a bobcat race in front of her car.

Terry said she then watched in amazement as the bobcat started chasing an alligator.

Bobcat and gator square off in wild Florida standoff that was caught on camera (Courtesy: Cathy Terry)

The two beasts squared off and stared each other down for several minutes before the bobcat gave up the chase and took off.

Terry called it an “once in a lifetime experience”, and said she almost missed getting it on camera.

“First thing I thought with the gator was get a cute pic for Facebook saying ‘Polk County traffic jam’”, said Terry. “Then the bobcat darted fast out of the brush and I thought, ‘the one time I don’t have my camera! So, I grabbed my cell.”

Bartow is just south of Lakeland in Polk County.