Florida man loses limb after gator encounter

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A senior citizen is recovering after losing a limb following a gator encounter in Titusville.

The 72-year-old man remains in the hospital after a gator bit him. He had his leg amputated after the attack at the Great Outdoors RV nature and Golf Resort about 35 miles east of Orlando.

Experts say alligators are more active now, as they approach breeding season.

They say the worst thing you can do is feed them, because that will make them more comfortable with humans.

But if you do find yourself in a situation where you have been grabbed by an alligator, there are some things to know according to Brandon Fisher, alligator expert for Gatorland.

“They have some sensitive spots on the body. You know some nerve endings right at the very tip of the nose is a bunch of nerve endings on the nostrils, but the head is all bone. Any incident where you find yourself you know in front of an alligator you want to back up as quick as you can, don’t ever turn your back on the animal because once you turn your back, you don’t know what’s going on behind you of course,” said Fisher.

It is still unclear what the victim was doing when he was attacked.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials removed two gators from the area.

To report nuisance alligators in your area, click on this link.