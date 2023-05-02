86º

LIVE

Florida

Florida deputy helps deliver baby on highway

Eden Checkol, Anchor/Reporter

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida
Baby girl is born on the side of a Florida highway with the help of a deputy

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida deputy helped deliver a baby on the side of a highway and it was all caught on his body camera.

Mom tried to make it to the hospital on Sunday, but baby just could not wait. Her baby was born on the shoulder of highway 60 in Plant City and was delivered by Hillsborough County Master Deputy Daniel Jones.

Jones did not want to move, because he was worried that would push the baby, but she was born while they waited for the ambulance to arrive.

“I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones’s quick actions and dedication to serving our community in any capacity,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

It was the deputy’s third time assisting with a delivery.

Mom and baby are doing just fine.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Eden Checkol co-anchors Local 10's 10 p.m. weeknight newscast on WSFL and also reports on WPLG newscasts. She’s a Minnesota native who is thrilled to leave the snow behind and call South Florida home.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email