Florida deputy helps deliver baby on highway

Baby girl is born on the side of a Florida highway with the help of a deputy

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida deputy helped deliver a baby on the side of a highway and it was all caught on his body camera.

Mom tried to make it to the hospital on Sunday, but baby just could not wait. Her baby was born on the shoulder of highway 60 in Plant City and was delivered by Hillsborough County Master Deputy Daniel Jones.

Jones did not want to move, because he was worried that would push the baby, but she was born while they waited for the ambulance to arrive.

“I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones’s quick actions and dedication to serving our community in any capacity,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

It was the deputy’s third time assisting with a delivery.

Mom and baby are doing just fine.