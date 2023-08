Hernando County Sheriff's deputies spot a snake in the middle of a flooded roadway after Hurricane Idalia.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies are advising residents to shelter in place and not wade in the water, because you never know what may have come in with the flood water.

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a snake in the middle of a flooded roadway on Wednesday.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast in Florida as a Category 3 storm.