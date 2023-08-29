‘Take it seriously and be prepared’: Hurricane Idalia moves closer to Florida’s Big Bend

Hurricane Idalia was aiming for Taylor County's city of Perry in The Big Bend of Florida on Tuesday afternoon.

PERRY, Fla. – As Hurricane Idalia approached The Big Bend of Florida on Tuesday afternoon, authorities in Taylor County ordered evacuations, closed shelters, and prepared school buses to help residents find safety somewhere else.

The hurricane is set to make landfall on Wednesday morning as a Category 3 system with sustained winds of up to 120 mph. Perry, a city of over 7,000 in Taylor County, is about a four-hour drive away from the Gulf Coast wildlife.

The National Hurricane Center forecasted catastrophic storm surge in the coastal towns of Cedar Key, Suwannee, and Steinhatchee.

It could reach 10 to 15 feet in some areas and there may be up to 7 feet of storm surge flooding as far south as Tampa Bay.

“You don’t wait; you just have to go,” said Deborah A. Lekenta, about the evacuation order in her area.

Coastal hurricane warnings extend westward to near Cape San Blas, west of Apalachicola, with inland hurricane warnings in place as far west as Leon and Wakulla Counties.

Since high winds may also cause widespread power outages inland, most supermarkets already had some empty shelves, as residents stored bottled water and non-perishable food.

There were long lines of cars stretched out of gas stations with drivers eager to fill up their tanks in anticipation of possible shortages in Florida.

Heavy rainfall is also a threat in central and north Florida.

The rainfall forecast through Thursday morning varies from 6 to 12 inches in the path of the hurricane and an inch to 3 in Florida’s east coast.

“Take it seriously, and be prepared,” said Kris Dosa, who was in Gainesville on her way south to Tampa to pick up family, including a 96-year-old woman.

Dosa, who was at a gas station filling up red plastic containers with her husband, said their plan is to then drive up to North Carolina to protect their family.

“They are all going to come to our house and we are going to hunker down and ride out the storm ... and we’re stopping here in Gainesville because we know once we get to Tampa, there’ll be nothing.”

Not everyone had Dosa’s attitude. There were residents along the Gulf Coast who said they were not going to abide by the evacuation orders because the storm was moving north.

“Even though we’re not in the cone or might be in the cone, depending on which newscast you listen to, be prepared,” Dosa said.

