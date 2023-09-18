Florida women accused of tossing baby around ‘like a toy’ at bar

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two women face charges after police say they tossed a baby around at Daytona Beach bar on Thursday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said they responded to the Coyote Ugly Saloon located at 512 Seabreeze Blvd. at 12:30 a.m. in reference to a disturbance, according to Local 10 Orlando news partner WKMG.

According the affidavit, a witness said that 19-year-old Brianna Lafoe and 20-year-old Sierrah Newell were throwing the baby in the air and flipping him upside down in the bar while both women were intoxicated.

The witness, who recorded the incident, told police that they confronted Lafoe and Lafoe grabbed the baby and screamed threats towards them.

Newell, who was on crutches, was threatening to hit bystanders, police said.

The two woman threw the baby back and forth “like a toy” over a distance of about 4 feet, according to the affidavit.

A witness also stated that Lafoe tried to hit them because they were videotaping the incident. They said Lafoe also flipped the baby upside down by his ankles, then approached the witness and attempted to strike them with the crutch a second time.

Police said when they were able to watch the video from the witness, it showed Newell sitting on the ground and Lafoe standing up while Lafoe was “aggressively swinging” the baby up and down and shaking him by his ankles over hard concrete.

According to the affidavit, after being taken to the hospital, the baby had a mark on his X-ray that “could indicate a broken arm.”

Lafoe faces charges of battery and child abuse while Newell faces charges of child abuse.