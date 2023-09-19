88º

Florida delivery driver in serious condition after being bitten by a snake while working

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Florida delivery driver bitten by poisonous snake (Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office)

PALM CITY, Fla. – A Palm City Amazon delivery driver remains in serious condition after deputies said she was bitten by a snake while delivering a package.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the driver was delivering the package on Monday evening when she was bitten by an eastern diamond-backed rattlesnake which was coiled up near the front door when she placed the package on the ground.

Deputies said the driver immediately became ill and called out for help.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission the eastern diamond-backed rattlesnake can be found throughout the state and often found in pine forests.

