‘The Most Magical Place on Earth’ is making changes, raising prices

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Walt Disney World Resort is bringing back all-day park hopping and increasing prices on parking and annual passes.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, guests will no longer have to wait until 2 p.m. to visit a second, third or fourth park with their park-hopper ticket.

Beginning on Jan. 9, 2024, guests with a park-hopper ticket or an annual pass can visit the next park whenever they would like.

Speaking of annual passes, pricing for annual passes have increased.

Florida residents can expect to pay $799 for the Disney Pirate Pass, up $50; The Disney Pixie Pass, which gives weekday access, is now $439, up $40; the Disney Sorcerer Pass For FLorida residents and Disney Vacation Club members) is now $999.

The Disney Incredi-Pass will now cost $1,449.

Annual passholders will also have a “good-to-go-day” perk. This means they would be able to visit any of the four Disney theme parks without making a park pass reservation. Passholders should check the calendar when planning their visits, because they would still need to make a park pass reservation for Saturday and Sunday for a visit to the Magic Kingdom Park.

As of Wednesday, standard parking prices at the theme parks rose from $25 to $30. Disney Resort hotel collection guests still enjoy complementary parking at all four theme parks.

Ast week, the resort announced a Springtime offer for families.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the vacation package would include a half-off discount on children’s (ages 3 through 9) theme park tickets and dining plans with the purchase of a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Co. at a select Disney Resort hotel.

The deal would be valid for stays most nights March 3 through June 30, 2024.

The Disney Dining Plan will be back at the Walt Disney World Resort beginning on Jan. 9, 2024, after a pandemic pause.

Diners can choose to purchase a quick-service dining package for all meals or a Disney Dining Plan, which would also include a table service meal, snack and a quick service meal for every night of a vacation.

Guests can begin booking this offer on Nov. 14, 2023.

For more details, click on this link.