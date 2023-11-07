Wildlife activists raced to rescue raccoon caught in jarring encounter

Wildlife activists rescued an animal that was stuck in a very tight spot in Naples.

A woman called for help after spotting a raccoon under her car.

The raccoon’s head was stuck in a plastic jar.

The good folks from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida responded and found that the animal was having trouble breathing.

They rescued the raccoon, and found it had clear indentation around its skull where the jar had been stuck.

A physical exam showed the raccoon was thin and dehydrated and needed treatment for parasites.

It is now recovering in an ICU with a special diet and water.

The raccoon will be released back into the wild, when it returns to full strength.