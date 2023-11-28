Teen dies after falling from cruise ship headed from Florida, per report

Allure of the Seas becomes first Oasis-class ship offering twice-a-week cruises from Port Canaveral.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – A teenage passenger aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship leaving Florida died after falling from a balcony, TMZ is reporting.

It happened on Saturday as the Allure of the Seas was traveling from Port Canaveral to Nassau, per the report.

Details of what led to the 16-year-old’s death were not revealed.

According to TMZ, the boy was taken to a hospital as first responders attempted life-saving treatments, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Photos obtained by TMZ show a balcony with crime scene tape surrounding it, and below on the deck, a blue tent.