Florida’s small claims court includes cases up to $8,000

When it comes to small claims court, things just got bigger. A new rule that rolled into effect this year in Florida courts introduced a simplified process that doesn’t require the assistance of an attorney.

Up until last year, the small claims court only included cases up to $5,000 in damages -- now is up to $8,000.

“I think it will help people out,” said Bryant Acevedo, of the Miami-Dade Office of Consumer Protection, which hosts free small claims court clinics to educate consumers on the pros and cons of filing a case.

The next free clinic is Feb. 6 at 12 p.m. at the South Dade Government Center, 10710 SW 211 St., Room 104. There is also a clinic scheduled for June 4 at 12 p.m. at the Overtown Transit Village, 701 NW 1st Court in the second floor’s training room.

The court jurisdictional changes also require filers to include a civil cover sheet specifying the dollar amount in dispute in cases exceeding $8,000.

The new law maintains current rules that limits the provision of subsidized court mediation services to county court cases with an amount in controversy up to $15,000.

The appeals of county court orders or judgments with an amount in controversy greater than $15,000 will be heard by the district courts of appeal until Jan. 1, 2023, when the provision repeals.

Acevedo said the change was nearly three decades in the making. Other jurisdictional thresholds are also increasing the amount. County court jurisdictional thresholds increased to $30,000 and to $50,000 on Jan. 1, 2023.

